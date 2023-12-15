TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enhabit from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Enhabit stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $550.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.07. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

