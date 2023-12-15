COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $477.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.45. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. UBS Group AG grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

