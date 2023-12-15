America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $135.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

CRMT stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $91.79. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

