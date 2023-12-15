EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised EverQuote from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVER

EverQuote Stock Performance

EverQuote stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $392.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.10.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EverQuote by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 666,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in EverQuote by 1,352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 420,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.