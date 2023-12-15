Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter. Gannett had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Reed bought 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,304,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,641,689.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,278.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

Featured Stories

