Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

GOL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 2.0 %

GOL opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $903.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.70. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0115 dividend. This is a boost from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.