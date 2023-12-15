Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

