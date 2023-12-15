Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLNG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

