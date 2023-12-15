StockNews.com Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Extra Space Storage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.27.

Shares of EXR opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

