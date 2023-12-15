Morgan Stanley Lowers GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.20.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

GoPro Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $562.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.58. GoPro has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 88.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 169,135 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

