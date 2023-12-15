Piper Sandler Boosts Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Price Target to $10.00

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 50.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

