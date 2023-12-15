Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.12.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $196.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.08. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $202.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.