Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $133.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Shares of A opened at $137.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

