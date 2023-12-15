APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $36.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Get APi Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APi Group

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $33.02 on Monday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 593,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in APi Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,577,000 after acquiring an additional 90,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in APi Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.