Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.78.

BRO opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

