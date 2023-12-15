Boeing (NYSE:BA) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.76.

Boeing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $256.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average of $212.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $257.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

