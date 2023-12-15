AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AME. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.22.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $164.10 on Monday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.61.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,651,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

