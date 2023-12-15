Morgan Stanley Lowers CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $216.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.20.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.96. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $222.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

