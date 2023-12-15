Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,019.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,985 shares of company stock worth $1,764,667 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

