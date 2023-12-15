Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Trading Up 7.4 %
AIRG opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
