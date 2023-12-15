Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Up 7.4 %

AIRG opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

