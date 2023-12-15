Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

