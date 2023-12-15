Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 4.6 %

JOUT stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $503.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.24). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 409.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.