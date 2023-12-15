Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of MHLD opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Maiden has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $242.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

In other Maiden news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

