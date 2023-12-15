Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Unilever Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Unilever stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

