Raymond James Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $220.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.12.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $196.13 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average of $160.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,009,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

