CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

