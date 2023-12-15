Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Up 12.6 %

BASE opened at $24.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $11,252,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,370,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,978,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,434,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,567 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 333,433 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 467,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.