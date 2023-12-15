Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.