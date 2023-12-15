CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $248.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $248.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.91.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $201.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.51. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $207.30.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

