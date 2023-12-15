Citigroup Lowers Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

