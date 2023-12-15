Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $98.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB stock opened at $88.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $91.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,182,480. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

