TD Securities Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.73.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$31.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.11. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.96 and a 12-month high of C$31.62.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.