Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $415.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $416.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $394.95.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $382.52 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $277.49 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

