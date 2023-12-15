Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $29.66 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $569.64 million, a PE ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

