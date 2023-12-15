Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $61.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $58.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.08. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 62.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

