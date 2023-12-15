HC Wainwright Raises Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Price Target to $20.00

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.25. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 187.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.