CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.39.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

CRSP stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.