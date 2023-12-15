CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $88.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.39.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.