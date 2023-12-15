Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

Huntsman stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 206.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 152.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after buying an additional 2,639,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $47,780,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,527,000 after buying an additional 1,645,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

