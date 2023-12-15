HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $85.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $83.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $89,293.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,233 shares of company stock worth $2,666,539 over the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

