Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWB. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$31.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.11. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.96 and a 12-month high of C$31.62.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

