Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. CSFB decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.26.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. Analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.5815603 EPS for the current year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
