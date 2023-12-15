Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.25.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$38.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.90. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$31.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.9770115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

