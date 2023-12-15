Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGY. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.72.

Surge Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$6.49 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.17 and a 12-month high of C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.21. The company has a market cap of C$651.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.8402948 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

