Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$211.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$177.14.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$188.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$175.57. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$151.02 and a 52-week high of C$195.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.15 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9805428 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,144,239. Company insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.