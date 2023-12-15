Mizuho Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $34.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after purchasing an additional 394,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

