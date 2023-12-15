Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,538 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,237. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

