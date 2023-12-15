Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.00.

LSTR opened at $188.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $160.05 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $184.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

