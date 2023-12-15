The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $271.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $275.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after acquiring an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

