Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.30.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $65.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 95.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $1,823,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,815,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,593,000 after purchasing an additional 114,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

